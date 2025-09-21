Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 774.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2%

MPWR opened at $916.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $807.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $696.79. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total value of $167,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,570. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,792 shares of company stock valued at $41,066,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

