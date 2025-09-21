Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.1905.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,360,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,207,000 after purchasing an additional 574,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,929,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,004,000 after buying an additional 900,479 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,450,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,847,000 after buying an additional 385,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,292,000 after buying an additional 742,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,064 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNST stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.88. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $67.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

