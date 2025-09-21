Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total transaction of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $382.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $430.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.23 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUSA. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.