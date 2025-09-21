nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) vs. CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Head-To-Head Contrast

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) and CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares nCino and CoreWeave’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nCino -5.86% 1.18% 0.79% CoreWeave N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nCino $540.66 million 6.35 -$37.88 million ($0.29) -102.17 CoreWeave N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares nCino and CoreWeave”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CoreWeave has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nCino.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for nCino and CoreWeave, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nCino 0 12 8 1 2.48 CoreWeave 2 14 12 2 2.47

nCino currently has a consensus price target of $33.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.54%. CoreWeave has a consensus price target of $116.12, suggesting a potential downside of 7.00%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than CoreWeave.

Summary

nCino beats CoreWeave on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem. The company's nIQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a cloud-based mobile-first homeownership software solution. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc. engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

