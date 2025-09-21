NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in NetApp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,827 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $125.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NetApp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,750 shares of company stock worth $3,255,778 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

