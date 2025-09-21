NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to Buy Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NTES. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Arete upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetEase and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

NetEase Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $152.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $159.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.5% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 4.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.6% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 137.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.