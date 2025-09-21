NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Director Purchases $2,492,006.58 in Stock

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner acquired 357,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $2,492,006.58. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,274,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,738,760.12. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NextDecade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. NextDecade Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in NextDecade by 520.0% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter worth $8,147,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $7,780,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 923,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth about $6,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.