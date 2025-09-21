Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.8421.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXT. Wall Street Zen cut Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho set a $66.00 price objective on Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nextracker from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $72.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $399,210.00. Following the sale, the president owned 414,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,920. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,454. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Nextracker by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Nextracker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

