NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 1,949 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 260,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,328,000 after buying an additional 141,215 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 121,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 199,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $149.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.83. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.