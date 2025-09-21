NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE MO opened at $64.85 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.43.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

