NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Radian Group Inc. $RDN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 11,446.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,310,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,339,000 after buying an additional 1,299,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,749,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,282,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 470,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 342,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RDN stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.75. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,096. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.