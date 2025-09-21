NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 637.3% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $27.14 on Friday. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. This trade represents a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RF. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

