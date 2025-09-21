NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 948 Shares of Edison International $EIX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in Edison International by 159.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 96.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EIX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.