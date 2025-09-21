NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires Shares of 2,362 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 558 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $222.43 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.