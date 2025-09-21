NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 9,314.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,632 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DFIN opened at $53.21 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

