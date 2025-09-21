NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $196.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.01 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.