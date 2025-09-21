NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 108,533 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Tapestry by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 19,663 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,414 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.51. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.97%.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.