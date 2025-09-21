NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 49.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $169.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.86. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.30.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

