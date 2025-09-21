NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,001,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2,735.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,330,000 after buying an additional 2,070,529 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after buying an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,548,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after buying an additional 728,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.68.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.37. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

