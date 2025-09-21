NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 1,040 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Crown by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Crown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $109.48.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 4.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total value of $846,290.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,617,674.05. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. The trade was a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

