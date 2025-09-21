NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 637 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

DFEM opened at $32.37 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

