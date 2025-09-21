NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 123.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.00. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

