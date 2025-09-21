NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 4,303 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.2%

HOOD stock opened at $124.78 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $125.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $49,957,923.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $585,502.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,974.40. This trade represents a 19.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767,855 shares of company stock valued at $588,837,174. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

