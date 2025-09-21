NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 46.8% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,102,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 65.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,604,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 21.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,423,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,218,000 after acquiring an additional 423,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 19.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,778,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after acquiring an additional 291,188 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTNX stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. Nutanix has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $83.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.10.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,892,075. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

