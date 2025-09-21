NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stake in Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $80,730,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $32,913,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 105.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,030,000 after purchasing an additional 374,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $16,343,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agilysys by 99.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 388,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,216,000 after purchasing an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $105.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 211.24 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilysys has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,361,986.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,965.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 114,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,151.49. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 905 shares of company stock valued at $102,618 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

