NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstService Corporation $FSV

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in FirstService by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in FirstService by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

FirstService Stock Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.79.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. FirstService had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

