NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 381.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,631,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,575 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter worth about $58,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 274.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,119,000 after buying an additional 763,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter worth about $33,150,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter worth about $31,526,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Stock Down 0.2%

VRNA stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.The firm had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insider Activity

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 208,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $2,745,103.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,376,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,762,532.16. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $766,535.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,607,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,262,182.08. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,584 shares of company stock worth $7,103,274. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

