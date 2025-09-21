NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,577,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 32,984.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,141,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,984,000 after purchasing an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 50.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after purchasing an additional 684,794 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $624.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $617.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on GE Vernova from $390.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

