NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $363,000 Position in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,796,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,249,000 after acquiring an additional 624,863 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,646,000. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 868,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after acquiring an additional 420,275 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 593,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,770,000 after acquiring an additional 323,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ZM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Zoom Communications to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.30.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 33,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $2,519,749.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $220,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,242 shares in the company, valued at $11,082,291.78. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $6,871,114 in the last ninety days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

