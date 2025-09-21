NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $382,000 Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,747,000 after buying an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:CLX opened at $121.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day moving average is $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $116.53 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.