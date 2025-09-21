NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $394,000 Position in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 426.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $51.58.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.70%.Andersons’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

