NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 32,545 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $173.09 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $180.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.27.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,735,788.53. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total value of $388,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,725.08. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

