NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in FormFactor by 64.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,904,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,541,000 after purchasing an additional 749,088 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in FormFactor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 54.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 57,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.17 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $109,548.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,625.97. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

