NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $626,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VDC stock opened at $216.54 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its 200-day moving average is $218.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

