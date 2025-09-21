NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,838 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in General Motors by 914.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. CLSA upgraded General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

General Motors Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,027,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,585.70. The trade was a 75.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,341.12. This represents a 62.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.



