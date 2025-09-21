NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAS. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE MAS opened at $72.22 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

