NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 12,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,010,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,528.80. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $178.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

