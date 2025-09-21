NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $355,000 in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 30.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 32.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $6,753,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,444.85. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $332,392.32. Following the sale, the director owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,458.71. This represents a 30.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656 over the last 90 days. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

