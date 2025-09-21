NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,080 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Celestica by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $3,361,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth about $14,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Celestica by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Celestica by 79.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,162,000 after acquiring an additional 438,762 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $252.72 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $258.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.89.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

