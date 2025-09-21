NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Materion by 722.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Fashinpaur sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $120,087.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Materion Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. Materion Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 70.00%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

