NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $570,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bernstein Bank boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 45,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,523,701.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,731 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,974.36. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,496 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

