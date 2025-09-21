NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 14,849 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 153.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 370,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 224,159 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 183.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,768 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 117,641 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the second quarter valued at $650,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This trade represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of LYFT opened at $22.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

