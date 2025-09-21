NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 148.1% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $692,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,131,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth $211,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $1,736,277.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,859.99. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,730 shares of company stock worth $23,941,122 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $245.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day moving average is $215.56.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

