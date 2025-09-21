NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Reduces Position in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,599,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,725,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,503,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,888,000 after buying an additional 686,705 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 22.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,151,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,781,000 after buying an additional 769,026 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,254,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1,765.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,652,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 1,563,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of DXC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DXC Technology Company. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,844.60. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Recommended Stories

