NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 18,454 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,454 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 699,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,465 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $38,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,135.82. This represents a 12.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,102 shares of company stock worth $76,068. Corporate insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

