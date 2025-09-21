NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,202,000 after buying an additional 30,343 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 115.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 956,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,379,000 after buying an additional 513,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 124.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,191,000 after buying an additional 485,496 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 535,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,098,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $103.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average is $113.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

