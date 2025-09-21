NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,829,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11,723.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,421,000 after acquiring an additional 171,637 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 150,702 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,912,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total transaction of $128,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock worth $7,702,094. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $140.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education



Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

