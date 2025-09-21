NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 227 Shares of Albemarle Corporation $ALB

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. Albemarle Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

