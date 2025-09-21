NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,303 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 10,520.0% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 719,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crocs by 180.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,484,000 after purchasing an additional 566,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth about $25,957,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 43.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 211,855 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Crocs by 670.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 187,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

CROX stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $151.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

