NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $112,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $63.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.44. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $249.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.